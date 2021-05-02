Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

