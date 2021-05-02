OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average is $340.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

