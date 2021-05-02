Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Position Reduced by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP trimmed its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP owned approximately 0.45% of Ooma worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.53. 101,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,206. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.68 million, a P/E ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

