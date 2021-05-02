CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,410,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 408,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,233. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

