Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

