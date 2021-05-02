Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

