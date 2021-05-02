First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,561 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,413,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

