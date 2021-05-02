nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

NYSE:NVT opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

