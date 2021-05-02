Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.