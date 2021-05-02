First Quadrant L P CA Sells 22,292 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

