First Quadrant L P CA Sells 13,467 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 67.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

