Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 542,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.