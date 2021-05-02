Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

