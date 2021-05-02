British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,964 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

