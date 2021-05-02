Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $786.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.46 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.