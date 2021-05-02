IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%.
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.