IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

