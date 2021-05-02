TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $365.41 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $365.41 million and $9.68 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.