Defis Network Price Hits $9.73 on Exchanges (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Defis Network has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $405,366.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network coin can now be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00017186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.71 or 0.00863289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.51 or 0.08600072 BTC.

About Defis Network

Defis Network is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

