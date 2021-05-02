Clarius Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $513.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.15 and a 200-day moving average of $520.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.