Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Clarius Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.