Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 22.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.