Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 46,335 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Airlines by 161.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

