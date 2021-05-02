Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.