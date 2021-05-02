Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.95) and the highest is ($1.78). Copa reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

CPA opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

