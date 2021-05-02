ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $802.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.25 million. ICON Public reported sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $216.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.56. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

