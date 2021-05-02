Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 4.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

AYI stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $191.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

