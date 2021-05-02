Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.06 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.