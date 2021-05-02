Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,131 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $392.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

