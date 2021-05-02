Meritage Portfolio Management Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.39 and its 200-day moving average is $413.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

