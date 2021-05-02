Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 88,022 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,229.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

BBY stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

