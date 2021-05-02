Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

