Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,253 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,609,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.