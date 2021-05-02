Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of CarLotz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000.

LOTZ stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LOTZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

