Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

NYSE DE opened at $370.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day moving average is $303.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.