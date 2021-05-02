Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

