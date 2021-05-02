The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KHC stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

