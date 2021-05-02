C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $18.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.08 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

