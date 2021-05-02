Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 6,946 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

