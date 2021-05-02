ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

EXLS opened at $92.38 on Friday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

