Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14-5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

NYSE CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $69.85 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

