Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $362.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.30 million. South State reported sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

SSB stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in South State by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.