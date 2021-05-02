DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF opened at $42.94 on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

