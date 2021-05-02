The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The North West has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

