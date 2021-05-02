Savior LLC Sells 538 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

