Savior LLC Sells 289 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savior LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

