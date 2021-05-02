Collective (CO2) Achieves Market Cap of $313,319.96

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00004613 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $313,319.96 and approximately $6,455.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.