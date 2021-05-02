Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Hits $173,592.10

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $173,592.10 and $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,158,190 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

