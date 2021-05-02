Auto Market Cap Hits $50.29 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and $18.60 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $3,444.63 or 0.06062742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

