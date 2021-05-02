RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $311.16 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00436879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00167119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00213221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004871 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003641 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

