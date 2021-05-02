East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,080 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of East West Bancorp worth $92,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

